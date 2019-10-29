Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to “Hold”

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,772. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AstroNova news, Director Richard S. Warzala bought 2,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $33,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 337.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AstroNova by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $196,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

