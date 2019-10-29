Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Luckin Coffee stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 176,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,301. Luckin Coffee has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. Luckin Coffee’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth $25,238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth $25,180,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth $21,228,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth $19,490,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth $10,034,000.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

