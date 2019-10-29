Zacks: Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Given $51.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $51.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBCN opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $149.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Shares of Middlefield Banc are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, November 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 8th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

