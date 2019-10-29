Zazove Associates LLC Acquires 104,214 Shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,311,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,214 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Urban One worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UONEK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 32,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,616. Urban One Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 102.97% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $121.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

