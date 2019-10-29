Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $14.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,352. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $241.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.31 and a 200 day moving average of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

In other news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

