ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0483 on Major Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $4.00 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00780745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00164280 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005514 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00071609 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003446 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 81,101,900 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

