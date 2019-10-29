ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) EVP Keith D. Maio Sells 5,720 Shares of Stock

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $271,928.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBK stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Zions Bancorporation NA.

