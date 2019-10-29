Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 7.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $147,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 385.6% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 150,235 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 46.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Zoetis by 9.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 80,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

