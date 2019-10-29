Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $58,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,299,000 after buying an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,842,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,654,000 after buying an additional 383,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,935.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

