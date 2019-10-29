ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Shares Down 21.4%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA)’s share price fell 21.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 665,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 792,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomAway Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomAway Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.