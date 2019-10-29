ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.79. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.73%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6,857.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,381,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,011,000 after acquiring an additional 87,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,041,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 209,849 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% during the second quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,751,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% during the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,686,000 after acquiring an additional 701,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

