ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $4,824.00 and $7.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00627788 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003780 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002444 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,391,709,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,287,626 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

