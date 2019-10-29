Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 216 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $69,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,679,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 659.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 435,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 71.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,204,000 after acquiring an additional 309,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of HUBB opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $953,085.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

