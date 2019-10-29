Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,963,000 after buying an additional 3,967,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 19,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,476,000 after buying an additional 647,039 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 417,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 408,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 210,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 203,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

