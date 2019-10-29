Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 624.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

In other news, COO Gregg A. Seibert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

