Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,083 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 167,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Methanex by 1,446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,710 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,064,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 241.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

MEOH opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

