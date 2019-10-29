Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Update

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 83,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $235,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,681.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $167,579.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,282 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,172.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 17,886,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 592.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after buying an additional 16,507,732 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after buying an additional 5,878,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 943.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after buying an additional 5,610,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

ZNGA opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

