$0.22 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIIV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

