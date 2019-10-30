-$0.27 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,371. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.