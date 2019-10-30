0Chain (ZCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,469.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $2,469.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00216581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.01518806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028156 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00112052 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

