-$1.01 EPS Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Polarityte by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Polarityte by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,371. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

