$1.08 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.00. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Daily Journal Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,155,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,849,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $227.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.