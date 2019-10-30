1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 26.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 6.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,470,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

