10,256 Shares in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $160.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.24.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

