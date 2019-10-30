1,158,671 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,158,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,886,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,452. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $305.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

