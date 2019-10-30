160,714 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.