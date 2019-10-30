1,674 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

