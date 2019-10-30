1,804 Shares in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16,171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,736,000 after buying an additional 1,239,694 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after buying an additional 170,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after buying an additional 271,784 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,707,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,441. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $185.70. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.92, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $846,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $1,193,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,026 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,620. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

