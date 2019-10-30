1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE FIF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 1,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,014. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.