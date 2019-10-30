$220.79 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $220.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.20 million and the lowest is $215.19 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $177.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $949.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.47 million to $952.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $971.73 million, with estimates ranging from $963.73 million to $980.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,610,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,080 shares of company stock worth $3,614,820. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

