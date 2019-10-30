24,500 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $148,599.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,429,263.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $276,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $917,575. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.