$3.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the lowest is $3.00. Childrens Place posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $135.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Childrens Place by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Childrens Place by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,451. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

