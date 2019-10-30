3,396 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 871,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,199. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $115.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.