36Kr Holdings (KRKR) Announces November 7th IPO

36Kr Holdings (KRKR) plans to raise $58 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,600,000 shares at $14.50-$17.50 per share.

In the last year, 36Kr Holdings generated $60.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $52.8 million. The company has a market cap of $635.4 million.

Credit Suisse and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO.

36Kr Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China. New Economy is rapidly transforming businesses through cutting-edge technology and innovative business models. New Economy covers a wide and expanding spectrum of industries, including the Internet, hardware and software technologies, consumer and retail and finance industries. It has brought tremendous opportunities to New Economy participants in China, including New Economy companies driven by and traditional companies being transformed by cutting-edge technology and innovative business models, institutional investors and individuals involved in New Economy. We started our business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, we have expanded our offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services. According to the CIC survey, we are one of the most recognized platforms among New Economy participants in China. With our significant brand influence, we are well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy. “.

36Kr Holdings was founded in 2010 and has 478 employees. The company is located at 5-6/F, Tower A1, Junhao Central Park Plaza, No. 10 South Chaoyang Park Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 10 5825 4106 or on the web at https://www.36kr.com..

