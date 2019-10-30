7,430 Shares in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at about $11,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Beyondspring Inc has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

