7,470 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

