$77.86 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.72 million. SVMK reported sales of $65.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $305.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $367.66 million, with estimates ranging from $358.42 million to $376.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. SVMK’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,660 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $288,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 14,100 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $253,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,918. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in SVMK by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 183,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 1,026,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -12.97. SVMK has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

