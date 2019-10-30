9,736 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,924. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average is $187.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

