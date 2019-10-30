ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. ACCO Brands updated its FY19 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $125,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $103,827.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.