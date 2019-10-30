Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ATNM opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATNM shares. William Blair started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 1,352.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595,454 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 3.05% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.