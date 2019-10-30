Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 304,650 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 704,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

