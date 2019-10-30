ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €34.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.84 ($54.46).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ADO Properties stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.92 ($42.93). 72,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of €37.83 and a 200 day moving average of €41.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. ADO Properties has a 12-month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 12-month high of €54.30 ($63.14).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.