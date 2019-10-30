Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ADSW. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ADSW traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

