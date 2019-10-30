AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $113,000 Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 65.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 31.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.01. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $3,550,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,944 shares in the company, valued at $30,474,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

