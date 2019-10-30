AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

