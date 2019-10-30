AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,445,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 110,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 385,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 176,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

