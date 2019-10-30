AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 890 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 195.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,617,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,451,000 after buying an additional 819,479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,632,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,943,000 after buying an additional 3,684,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,908,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,250,000 after buying an additional 513,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,947,000 after buying an additional 920,374 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,377,000 after buying an additional 1,073,597 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $92.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

