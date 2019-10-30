AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,353,000 after purchasing an additional 655,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,439,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,536 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,982,000 after acquiring an additional 313,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,745,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,776,000 after acquiring an additional 228,697 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,764,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

