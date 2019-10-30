AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AEGON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AEGON by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 271,529 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 7,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 21,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31. AEGON has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

