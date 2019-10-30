Aeternity Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002350 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, DragonEX, Koinex and FCoin. Aeternity has a market cap of $62.48 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 334,878,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,057,475 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Zebpay, Radar Relay, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart, Crex24, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Koinex, FCoin, IDAX, Tokenomy, OKEx, Liqui, BigONE, DragonEX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, HADAX and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

